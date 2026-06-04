At least 11 killed as fire breaks out at elderly care home in Sri Lanka

At least 11 people were killed and seven others were injured after a fire broke out at an elderly care home in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported quoting the police. The blaze erupted close to 5:30 pm at the Mawpiya Sevana Elderly Care Home in Anguruwatota, located in Kalutara district, the news agency said. The fire was later doused with the assistance of residents and the police, it added.

According to the police, 10 of the residents were found dead on the premises, while another succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Horana Base Hospital. Seven others who were injured remain hospitalised.