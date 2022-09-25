scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Fire breaks out at world’s biggest produce market in Paris

Footage shared on social media of the blaze Sunday at the Rungis market showed a tower of dark smoke billowing high into the air.

Paris produce market fireFirefighters are urging people to stay away from the area, in the south of Paris, while they tackle the blaze.(Picture credit- @ClementLanot/ Twitter screen grab)

Paris firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies France’s capital and its surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Footage shared on social media of the blaze Sunday at the Rungis market showed a tower of dark smoke billowing high into the air. Firefighters are urging people to stay away from the area, in the south of Paris, while they tackle the blaze.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 06:43:41 pm
