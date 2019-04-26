Fire at Tata Steel’s South Wales unit , no serious injuries reported

Authorities at the Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot in Wales Friday confirmed that there were no serious injuries after three blasts were reported at the unit by local media. In a tweet, the company said all its staff had been accounted for, and the fire is under control. It was previously believed that there were two casualties in the incident.

“We can confirm there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All fires are now under control,” read the company’s tweet.

“The emergency services have attended and are working with our on-site services,” said a Tata Steel spokesperson.

“The fires have been extinguished,” Tata Steel said in a statement, adding that a full investigation is launched into the incident, which it said started after a “spillage of liquid iron as it was travelling to the steel plant.”

Earlier this morning, the South Wales Police had received a call regarding an explosion at the site at 3.35 am (local time) and had deployed emergency services to investigate. “Early indications are that the seat of the explosion was a train which carried molten metal into the works. The explosion caused some small fired which are all under control and damage to some building on the site,” the police informed.

“No need for concerns re hazardous effects from the smoke from the fire,” it added.

The police has asked people to avoid the Port Talbot area. Locals reported their houses shook with the force of the blasts.