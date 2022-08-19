Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.
“I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week,” she told a news conference. “Never in my life have I used drugs.”
Marin added that her ability to perform her duties was remained unimpaired during the night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.
Video clips of Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.
Marin had faced calls to do a drug test from politicians in her government coalition as well as from the opposition after the videos emerged.
