A week of controversy for Finnish PM Sanna Marin: What has happened so far

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday issued a public apology for a controversial picture that emerged from a private party she had hosted at her official residence in July.

Just a week after leaked videos of the 36-year-old leader partying with her friends sparked a storm, Marin is now under fire for the image featuring two well-known female influencers. The image, which was shared by Finnish media this week, shows the two women kissing each other, while covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, news agency Reuters reported.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin defended herself to the press after private videos of her partying with close friends leaked to the public earlier this week pic.twitter.com/9F2ex9MQYK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 20, 2022

‘Picture isn’t appropriate’: Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologises

Confirming that the image was taken at her official residence, Marin told reporters in Helsinki: “I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken.”

The image was first shared on the TikTok account of a former Miss Finland contestant, who also appeared in the photograph, according to news agency AFP. Marin told reporters she had spent the evening with her friends at her residence and that they had gone to the sauna.

VIDEO: Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin says she has taken a drug test and reiterates she has never taken narcotics, after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism. pic.twitter.com/BHAMLweQqh — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2022

Sanna Marrin’s negative drug test

Earlier this week, Marin received a negative result in a drug test she had taken to “clear up suspicions” after she faced widespread criticism from her political adversaries over the videos of her dancing and singing at a party.

The leader asserted she had never touched drugs in her life. “I did nothing illegal,” she told reporters, reiterating that she has never done drugs. “Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drug.”

So are you mad because @MarinSanna was partying or because you weren’t? pic.twitter.com/Lw8p1Wwb66 — DW News (@dwnews) August 18, 2022

The controversy began last week, when the leader — who at 36 is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world — faced widespread criticism for the video, with some of her political opponents demanding that she take a drug test.

In the video, which appears to have been shot at a private residence, Marin is seen drinking and dancing with a group of friends. The video features several prominent Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom and YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi.

Marin appears to be hugging her friends and singing and dancing along to Finnish pop music. “I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” Marin said at a recent press conference, according to Euro News. “I have a family life, a work life and also my free time, and I spend time with my friends.”

#SolidarityWithSanna: Finnish women rise in support

Amid the scandal, Marin has received widespread support from Finnish women, hundreds of whom have shared videos of themselves dancing and partying in support of the prime minister with the hashtag ‘solidarity with Sanna’.