scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

A week of controversy for Finnish PM Sanna Marin: What has happened so far

Just a week after leaked videos of Finnish PM Sanna Marin partying with her friends sparked a storm, the 36-year-old leader is now under fire for the image featuring two well-known female influencers.

A video posted on a social media shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday issued a public apology for a controversial picture that emerged from a private party she had hosted at her official residence in July.

Just a week after leaked videos of the 36-year-old leader partying with her friends sparked a storm, Marin is now under fire for the image featuring two well-known female influencers. The image, which was shared by Finnish media this week, shows the two women kissing each other, while covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, news agency Reuters reported.

‘Picture isn’t appropriate’: Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologises

Confirming that the image was taken at her official residence, Marin told reporters in Helsinki: “I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken.”

The image was first shared on the TikTok account of a former Miss Finland contestant, who also appeared in the photograph, according to news agency AFP. Marin told reporters she had spent the evening with her friends at her residence and that they had gone to the sauna.

Sanna Marrin’s negative drug test

Earlier this week, Marin received a negative result in a drug test she had taken to “clear up suspicions” after she faced widespread criticism from her political adversaries over the videos of her dancing and singing at a party.

The leader asserted she had never touched drugs in her life. “I did nothing illegal,” she told reporters, reiterating that she has never done drugs. “Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drug.”

The controversy began last week, when the leader — who at 36 is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world — faced widespread criticism for the video, with some of her political opponents demanding that she take a drug test.

In the video, which appears to have been shot at a private residence, Marin is seen drinking and dancing with a group of friends. The video features several prominent Finnish public figures, including singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom and YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi.

Marin appears to be hugging her friends and singing and dancing along to Finnish pop music. “I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” Marin said at a recent press conference, according to Euro News. “I have a family life, a work life and also my free time, and I spend time with my friends.”

#SolidarityWithSanna: Finnish women rise in support

Amid the scandal, Marin has received widespread support from Finnish women, hundreds of whom have shared videos of themselves dancing and partying in support of the prime minister with the hashtag ‘solidarity with Sanna’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:34:23 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: Reduction in green spaces, overexploitation of groundwater major environmental concerns of citizens

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement