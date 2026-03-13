‘Fighting to retain my medical licence,’ says UK doctor who questioned safety of Covid vaccine

A UK-based cardiologist, who has publicly questioned the safety profile of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, said he is now fighting to retain his medical licence as the country’s medical regulator examines complaints against him.

In an article published in The Telegraph on March 12, cardiologist Aseem Malhotra said the General Medical Council (GMC) is reviewing allegations that his public comments about Covid vaccines may have undermined trust in vaccination and the medical profession.

Malhotra wrote that the case relates to his scrutiny of Covid-19 vaccine data and his public statements raising safety concerns about mRNA vaccines. According to him, complaints were filed with the GMC and the Royal College of Physicians, which he said had earlier suspended his fellowship following allegations that his remarks had brought the institution into disrepute.