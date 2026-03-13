‘Fighting to retain my medical licence,’ says UK doctor who questioned safety of Covid vaccine

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A UK-based cardiologist, who has publicly questioned the safety profile of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, said he is now fighting to retain his medical licence as the country’s medical regulator examines complaints against him.
In an article published in The Telegraph on March 12, cardiologist Aseem Malhotra said the General Medical Council (GMC) is reviewing allegations that his public comments about Covid vaccines may have undermined trust in vaccination and the medical profession.
Malhotra wrote that the case relates to his scrutiny of Covid-19 vaccine data and his public statements raising safety concerns about mRNA vaccines. According to him, complaints were filed with the GMC and the Royal College of Physicians, which he said had earlier suspended his fellowship following allegations that his remarks had brought the institution into disrepute.
“The accusation is that by scrutinising the data and raising legitimate questions in public… I have undermined trust in vaccination,” Malhotra wrote, adding that the regulator is now considering whether to take formal action.
Malhotra has been a vocal critic of aspects of Covid-19 vaccination policy since 2021, arguing that emerging data raised questions about the risk–benefit profile of mRNA vaccines. In the article, he cited studies and analyses that he said pointed to potential safety signals, including reports of inflammation markers and cardiovascular concerns following vaccination.
He said he compiled his analysis into a two-part paper published in 2022 in the Journal of Insulin Resistance.
Public health authorities in many countries, however, have consistently maintained that Covid-19 vaccines remain safe and effective, and that the benefits of vaccination outweigh potential risks.
Malhotra wrote that his concerns intensified after the sudden death of his father, Dr Kailash Chand, in 2021 following a cardiac arrest. A post-mortem examination, he said, found severe coronary artery disease that had progressed rapidly.
He said that while he initially rejected any suggestion of a vaccine link, later data prompted him to re-examine the safety profile of the vaccines.
Malhotra’s views have drawn criticism from many doctors and researchers who say such claims risk fuelling vaccine hesitancy.
The controversy also escalated after his appearances on major podcasts and at political events, including a speech at the Reform UK conference in 2025, where his comments triggered further criticism from some medical professionals.
The GMC has not publicly detailed the specific allegations in the case, and it remains unclear whether formal disciplinary proceedings will be initiated.
Malhotra said he believes the issue goes beyond his personal case and concerns the ability of doctors to question medical evidence without facing professional repercussions.
