Female Genital Mutilation costs $1.4 billion every year, says WHO

Female Genital Mutilation is dominantly practiced in the Middle East and Africa according to the UN. (file photo) Female Genital Mutilation is dominantly practiced in the Middle East and Africa according to the UN. (file photo)

On the occasion of International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations presented a new modelling to show that the costs of treating FGM and all its consequences amount to $1.4 billion every year globally.

According to the World Heath Organisation a staggering 200 million women have undergone the FGM. It also adds that some countries spend 10% to 30% of their annual expenditure on the condition.

The practice is highly dominant in the Middle East and Africa but it is considered a worldwide issue and is also present in the Asian continent.

The consequences of undergoing the mutilation are multilayered and traumatic. Females suffering from the condition become extremely vulnerable to serious physical and psychological health risks.

Data revealed by the World Health Organisation Cost Calculator reveals that if the procedure is abandoned the savings in healthcare costs could reach more than 60% by the year 2050.

However if the practice does not halt the approximate costs to FGM related health cost could rise by 50% till 2050.

