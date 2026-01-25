Federal immigration officers have shot and killed a man in Minneapolis, sparking further protests

A border patrol agent aims a munition launcher at a crowd of people near the intersection of 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis after a federal officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Federal immigration officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis on Saturday, triggering protests and a sharp political clash between the White House and Minnesota officials over responsibility for the investigation.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar identified the man as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a Minneapolis resident, registered nurse and US citizen. His death comes less than three weeks after another American citizen, Renee Good, was shot dead by an immigration agent in the city.

What exactly happened

The Department of Homeland Security said Border Patrol agents fired what it described as “defensive shots” after Pretti “reacted violently” during an encounter. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said officers acted to protect themselves.

Noem said Pretti had a criminal history, including domestic assault with intent to cause harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid licence. She did not provide further details.

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem speaks about the man in Minneapolis who was killed by a federal immigration officer earlier in the day during a news conference at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Washington. To her right is Rodney Scott, commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection. (AP Photo. (Photo: AP)

Bystander videos shared online show Pretti holding a phone, not a weapon. No video released so far clearly shows him with a gun.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said federal agents blocked state investigators from accessing the shooting scene, despite the agency having a search warrant.

“When our team arrived, they were blocked by federal agents,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. He said the BCA would continue investigating but admitted it would be “difficult” without federal co-operation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state must lead the investigation, arguing that “the federal government cannot be trusted”. He said he had asked federal agents to leave Minnesota and promised a full state inquiry.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had requested National Guard support to assist local police amid unrest following the shooting.

US President Donald Trump accused Frey and Walz of encouraging unrest, saying they had helped incite an “insurrection”.

Noem echoed the criticism, accusing Walz and Frey of siding with “people who break the law”. Asked whether her department would work with state authorities, she replied: “Who would partner with Walz at this point?” She also defended federal control of the investigation, saying it was being handled like other similar cases.

Who was Alex Pretti

Pretti worked as an ICU nurse for the US Department of Veterans Affairs. His family described him as someone who cared deeply about people and social issues.

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE,” his father, Michael Pretti, said. “He thought it was terrible… just grabbing people off the street.”

Protests and public response

Demonstrators gathered near the shooting site on Saturday, with images showing clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers.

Minnesota Conservation officers and State Troopers try to arrest a protester that tore down police tape in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Noem said “hundreds of protesters” obstructed and assaulted officers during what she called a “rampant assault”. She claimed one federal agent had a finger “bitten off” during the unrest. The claim has not been independently verified.

The shooting has heightened tensions in Minneapolis, where federal immigration enforcement actions have already drawn public anger and repeated protests. Investigations into the circumstances of Pretti’s death are continuing.