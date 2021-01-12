‘FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Biden’s inauguration’

The FBI has warned armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C. (File)

The FBI has warned armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C. and in 50 U.S. state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.

An identified armed group has said it plans to travel to Washington on January 16 and vowed an uprising if attempts are made to remove Trump from office, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing a bulletin from the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigation could not be immediately reached to confirm the report.