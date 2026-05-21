Elderlies in US duped of ‘millions of dollars’: FBI shuts down call centre in India

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shut down operations of a call centre in India, alleging that it defrauded hundreds of elderlies in the United States and other countries, siphoning off millions of dollars through the tech support scams.

Two senior executives who operated “a business that enabled it” have admitted to not keeping an eye on the call centre and its alleged malpractices, the FBI said in a post on X.

🚨#BREAKING: #YourFBI has shut down a call center operation in India that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims here in the U.S. & abroad out of millions of dollars through tech support scams, & two senior executives who operated a business that enabled it, have just admitted to… pic.twitter.com/zlSWOspKQ7 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 20, 2026

The developments come after an investigation by FBI Boston led to “arrests and convictions of a former employee of their call routing company, and five India-based telemarketing fraudsters”,

“Our senior citizens deserve honor, respect, and protection, and if you target them, we will do everything we can to bring you to justice,” said the FBI in the post.

In a statement on X, FBI further wrote: “What the CEO and CSO of this well-known call tracking and analytics company did was downright despicable. By their own admission, they willfully profited from telemarketing and tech support scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly, exploited the vulnerable, and drained victims of their life savings and peace of mind. Behind every fraudulent call was a real person left frightened, humiliated, or financially shattered.”

Giving out the numbers, FBI stated that such tech support scams has cost Americans $2.1 billion last year. Residents of Rhode Island reported losing a minimum of $5.7 million.