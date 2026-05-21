Elderlies in US duped of ‘millions of dollars’: FBI shuts down call centre in India

The developments come after an investigation by FBI Boston led to "arrests and convictions of a former employee of their call routing company, and five India-based telemarketing fraudsters",

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 21, 2026 08:57 AM IST
call centreA call centre in India defrauded several elderlies in US. (Illustration: AI-generated/Gemini)
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shut down operations of a call centre in India, alleging that it defrauded hundreds of elderlies in the United States and other countries, siphoning off millions of dollars through the tech support scams.

Two senior executives who operated “a business that enabled it” have admitted to not keeping an eye on the call centre and its alleged malpractices, the FBI said in a post on X.

The developments come after an investigation by FBI Boston led to “arrests and convictions of a former employee of their call routing company, and five India-based telemarketing fraudsters”,

“Our senior citizens deserve honor, respect, and protection, and if you target them, we will do everything we can to bring you to justice,” said the FBI in the post.

In a statement on X, FBI further wrote: “What the CEO and CSO of this well-known call tracking and analytics company did was downright despicable. By their own admission, they willfully profited from telemarketing and tech support scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly, exploited the vulnerable, and drained victims of their life savings and peace of mind. Behind every fraudulent call was a real person left frightened, humiliated, or financially shattered.”

Giving out the numbers, FBI stated that such tech support scams has cost Americans $2.1 billion last year. Residents of Rhode Island reported losing a minimum of $5.7 million.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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