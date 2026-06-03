California hostage standoff: FBI shoots suspect dead after 12 hours

Bakersfield hostage standoff ended after a 12-hour crisis as FBI personnel fatally shot the suspect, bringing the tense situation to a close.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 08:58 PM IST
fbi shots dead man in californiaFBI agents respond after a man barricaded himself inside a building with hostage in Bakersfield, Calif. (AP Photo)
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A man, who held hostages in a building in Bakersfield, California that houses a bank branch and school district office, has been shot dead by FBI on Wednesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect was killed in “an officer-involved shooting involving Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel,” AP reported. Police said the standoff with the suspect ended after 12 hours when officials were called in.

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