California hostage standoff: FBI shoots suspect dead after 12 hours

FBI agents respond after a man barricaded himself inside a building with hostage in Bakersfield, Calif. (AP Photo)

A man, who held hostages in a building in Bakersfield, California that houses a bank branch and school district office, has been shot dead by FBI on Wednesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect was killed in “an officer-involved shooting involving Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel,” AP reported. Police said the standoff with the suspect ended after 12 hours when officials were called in.