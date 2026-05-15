FBI offers $200,000 reward for Monica Witt, an ex-US agent accused of spying for Iran

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of $200,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former US service member and counterintelligence agent accused of espionage for Iran.
Witt was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019 on charges including transmitting national defence information to the Iranian government. Despite the indictment, she remains at large, and the FBI said efforts to locate and apprehend her are ongoing.
“Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities,” said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division.
“The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts. The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” he added.
According to the FBI statement, Witt served as an active-duty US Air Force intelligence specialist and later as a special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations between 1997 and 2008. She then worked as a US government contractor until 2010.
Her military and contracting roles gave her access to secret and top secret information related to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations, including the identities of undercover US Intelligence Community personnel.
The FBI alleged that Witt defected to Iran in 2013 and that her actions benefited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is involved in intelligence collection, unconventional warfare and support for militant groups targeting US interests.
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According to the indictment, Witt provided sensitive and classified US national defence information to the Iranian government, allegedly putting American personnel and their families stationed abroad at risk. She also allegedly conducted research on behalf of Iran to help target her former US government colleagues.
The FBI has urged anyone with information about Witt’s whereabouts to contact the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI, their nearest FBI office, an American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip through the FBI’s website.
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