FBI offers $200,000 reward for Monica Witt, an ex-US agent accused of spying for Iran

Monica Witt was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019. (Credit: FBI Website)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of $200,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former US service member and counterintelligence agent accused of espionage for Iran.

Witt was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019 on charges including transmitting national defence information to the Iranian government. Despite the indictment, she remains at large, and the FBI said efforts to locate and apprehend her are ongoing.

“Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities,” said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division.