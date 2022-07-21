scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

FBI adds Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public

Mayushi Bhagat, who has been added to the FBI's 'Missing Persons' list was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.

By: PTI | New York |
Updated: July 21, 2022 10:59:02 am
fbi, missing persons listThe Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a 28-year-old Indian woman to its list of "Missing Persons". (Twitter/@FBIMostWanted)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a 28-year-old Indian woman, who has been missing from New Jersey for the last three years, to its list of “Missing Persons” and is asking for assistance from the public on her whereabouts.

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was last seen wearing colourful pajama pants and a black T-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhagat came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa. She was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire and then the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), according to information released by the FBI.

FBI’s Newark Division on Wednesday added Bhagat to the list of “Missing Persons” on its webpage, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy said.

Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.

The FBI said any person with information about Bhagat should contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

The FBI has put Bhagat’s ‘Missing Person’ poster on its website under the “Most Wanted” list of “Kidnappings/Missing Persons.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'
Interview with director

'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement