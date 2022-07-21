FBI adds Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:59:02 am
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a 28-year-old Indian woman, who has been missing from New Jersey for the last three years, to its list of “Missing Persons” and is asking for assistance from the public on her whereabouts.
Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was last seen wearing colourful pajama pants and a black T-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019.
She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.
Bhagat came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa. She was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire and then the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), according to information released by the FBI.
FBI’s Newark Division on Wednesday added Bhagat to the list of “Missing Persons” on its webpage, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy said.
Mayushi Bhagat was last seen April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, NJ, wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. She was in the US attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City. Help the #FBI find her: https://t.co/rAMkiPpsmN pic.twitter.com/SNFWOEAlCA
— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) July 19, 2022
Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.
The FBI said any person with information about Bhagat should contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
Subscriber Only Stories
The FBI has put Bhagat’s ‘Missing Person’ poster on its website under the “Most Wanted” list of “Kidnappings/Missing Persons.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$
Highly-radicalised man involved in propagating ‘jihad’ against India arrested from Bihar: NIA
Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert
FBI adds missing Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public
As paneer butter masala trends on social media, enjoy this lip-smacking recipe
Karnataka to serve eggs in midday meals 46 days in a year in midday meals
‘Don’t make us scapegoats’: Doctors question action taken in Safdarjung Hospital case
Ahead of Congress protest over Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning, police restrict traffic movement in New Delhi
India’s smartphone market tumbles in the second quarter: Canalys
Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP run over by truck
Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic
Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move