WATCH | FBI Director Kash Patel shouts down Democrats over ‘excessive drinking’, private jet claims

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday clashed with Democrat senators at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee over allegations of his “excessive drinking”, “erratic behaviour” and “misuse of government resources”.

Democrats, citing a report from last month’s The Atlantic magazine, argued that the claims made were “extremely alarming” and if proven, it would amount to “gross dereliction” of duty.

Patel dismissed the claims as “baseless” and has also sued the magazine and the author of the story with defamation in US district court for the District of Columbia, seeking $250 million in damages.

🚨 OMG. Kash Patel absolutely unloaded after Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried smearing him, firing back with accusations of hypocrisy and blasting him over taxpayer-funded trips and public appearances. That exchange went nuclear fast. Congressional hearings are turning into full-on… pic.twitter.com/8MfRvZz9Ua — Your Favorite President 🇺🇸 (@FavePresident) May 12, 2026

Fiery Exchange Over Personal Conduct

Patel’s fiery exchange started early as the budget hearing began when Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen asked questions to the FBI director whether drank too much and used government funds for personal travel, including his travel to Winter Olympic in Milan in February.

The lies are always the loudest when it’s the Trump Administration and this FBI delivering record results in crime fighting… the fake news breathlessly gags on the lies, so here are the facts: pic.twitter.com/Yvc3h5z3Yv — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 13, 2026

“These reports about your conduct, including reports of your being so drunk and hungover that your staff had to force entry into your home are extremely alarming. If true, they demonstrate a gross dereliction of your duty and a betrayal of public trust,” Van Hollen questioned Patel.

Deflection and Counter-Accusations

In his defence, Patel said, “I will not be tarnished by baseless allegations.” The FBI director, in his fiery response to the Democrat, said “The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gangbanging rapist was you.”

Patel has denied the allegations made in the reports but The Atlantic magazine said it stands by its reporting and would defend against the “meritless lawsuit.” Kash Patel hit back at Vollen and said documents submitted by the senator’s office showed that the Maryland Senator “ran up a $7,000 bar tab in Washington DC at the Lobby Bar.”

“The only individual in this room that has been drinking on taxpayer dime during the day is you,” Patel shouted during the hearing.

Scrutiny of Agency Resource Allocation

Democrat leaders spent most of their time questioning Patel over budget priorities of FBI and for reportedly using the country’s premier law enforcement agency’s jet, which is worth $60 million for travel to sports events and to at least one of the girlfriend’s singing performances, USA Today reported.