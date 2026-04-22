‘Absolute lie’: FBI Director Kash Patel spars with journalist over story on his professional conduct

The Atlantic has, meanwhile, stood firm on its work by reporter, Sarah Fitzpatrick, since the lawsuit was filed on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 12:21 PM IST
kash patelActing Attorney General Todd Blanche listens as FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel Tuesday sparred with a journalist after The Atlantic published a story about his habit of excessive drinking, and his unexplained absences from office.

Responding to the allegations, Patel told a room full of reporters: “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that’s why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit.”

Patel’s comments come a day after he filed a defamation lawsuit, naming both the magazine and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick, who reported the story. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, stated that the defendants ignored detailed refutations provided before publication and failed to allow adequate time for a response, Reuters reported. It also alleged that the magazine did not respond to a letter sent by Patel’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, to its editors.

Published last week, the article alleged Patel “alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences,” CNN quoted.

“This FBI director has been on the job twice as many days as every director before me,” CNN reported quoting Patel, who went on to threaten the reporters, saying “and any one of you who wants to participate, bring it on. I will see you in court.”

Patel calls The Atlantic’s report ‘baseless’

When asked by the reporter to explain his actions after he could not login to his computer, the FBI director stated he wanted to conduct a survey on the number of people who think the allegation was true.

Patel further stopped the reporter from asking a follow-up question, saying, “You asked the question, let me answer it. No, No. The problem with you and your report, don’t cut me off.”

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Calling the reporting “baseless,” Patel said: “The problem is that it’s an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened. And I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so.”

“I have answered your question. It’s simply as follows: I was never logged out of my systems. Anyone that says the opposite is lying,” he asserted.

“My concerns are completely around the anonymous reporting that comes forth constantly,” Blanche said, emphasising he never listens to the “fake news mafia.”

Acting AG comes in support of Patel

US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who stood beside him throughout the press conference, interjected, requesting the “extraordinarily rude” reporter to stop.

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Blanche said, “And I know that’s a part of your profession, but please just stop. If you ask a question, he can answer it… Just a little bit of respect, man. A tiny little bit. Try it sometime.”

Earlier, ridiculing the report, Blanche said he had not read the story, but claimed it included “blatantly false” information, CNN quoted.

The White House, and the US Department of Justice have also denied the allegations.

The Atlantic defends its report

The Atlantic has stood firm on its work by reporter and author of the story, Fitzpatrick, since the lawsuit was filed, CNN reported.

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“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” a spokesperson said on Monday.

Fitzpatrick also responded to the legal threats, saying she stood “by every word of this reporting. We have excellent attorneys,” the report added.

Here’s what the article reports

The report, published by The Atlantic claimed the US’s national security could be at risk due to the FBI director’s alleged drinking problem.

Titled “Kash Patel’s Erratic Behaviour Could Cost Him His Job,” the article cited more than two dozen anonymous sources expressing concern.

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In its online version, The Atlantic carried the headline “The FBI Director Is MIA.”

It reported that several early morning FBI meetings were rescheduled due to Patel’s alleged “alcohol-fuelled nights.” It also claimed that he was often unavailable or unreachable, leading to delays in clearance decisions requiring advance investigation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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