Behind FBI chief Kash Patel’s Hawaii work trip: A ‘VIP snorkel’ at sacred Pearl Harbor site

FBI director Kash Patel is facing renewed criticism over his visit to Hawaii last summer where it is alleged that he blended leisure travel with official business and reportedly instructed FBI employees to make accommodations for him and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.
According to the FBI, Patel was not on vacation in Hawaii and highlighted the FBI director’s walking tour of the bureau’s Honolulu office and meetings held with the local law enforcement officials, AP reported. However, FBI’s press releases omitted an exclusive excursion which Patel took which has been described by government officials as “VIP snorkel”.
The alleged “VIP Snorkel” excursion
Patel’s alleged “VIP snorkel” was coordinated by the military and took place around the USS Arizona. The FBI hasn’t revealed Patel’s snorkeling session or that he came back to Hawaii after his initial stopover on the island.
FBI director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration; the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)
According to a New York Times report, two boats were utilised by Navy SEALs to transport Patel and nine others to the USS Arizona which has tombs of more than 900 sailors and Marines at Pearl Harbor who died at Pearl Harbor.
Navy and FBI responses to the Pearl Harbor trip
According to the US Navy, Patel swam in the vicinity of USS Arizona for 30 minutes. A Navy spokesperson declined to identify the nine persons who accompanied Kash Patel on the trip.
The USS Arizona Memorial is seen before a ceremony to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. (AP Photo/ File)
However, the FBI said Patel was invited to Pearl Harbor by Admiral Samuel J. Paparo Jr., the head of the United States Indo-Pacific Command.
A pattern of scrutiny over government resources
Kash Patel, who has been serving as FBI director since February 2025, has faced continued scrutiny over his usage of government resources for personal trips and leisure.
In February, Patel landed in a soup after a purported video showed him partying with members of US men’s hockey team in the locker room after their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Milan.
Patel defends controversial Milan visit
During a budget hearing last week, Patel responded to Democrats’ arguments over his Winter Olympics trip to Milan and defended his visit to Italy stating that it was “purposely planned” in connection with a cybercrime investigation, which involved Italian authorities.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More