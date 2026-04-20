FBI Director Kash Patel sues The Atlantic over ‘drinking’ claims

Patel alleged that The Atlantic crossed a legal line and said the claims were fabricated to damage his reputation and career. (AP Photo)

FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a defamation suit against The Atlantic over an article claiming national security could be at risk due to the director’s alleged drinking problem.

Patel has named both the magazine and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick, who reported the story, in the lawsuit.

The article, titled “Kash Patel’s Erratic Behaviour Could Cost Him His Job,” cited more than two dozen anonymous sources expressing concern. In its online version, The Atlantic carried the headline “The FBI Director Is MIA.”

The article reported that several early morning FBI meetings were rescheduled due to Patel’s alleged “alcohol-fuelled nights.” It also claimed that he was often unavailable or unreachable, leading to delays in clearance decisions requiring advance investigation.