FBI arrests Indian man Harmanveer Singh in California in drug trafficking case

Harmanveer Singh was arrested in California on a federal warrant over drug trafficking charges.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 23, 2026 01:12 PM IST
The FBI has arrested Indian national Harmanveer Singh in California over alleged drug trafficking offences. (Image via X:@FBILosAngeles)The FBI has arrested Indian national Harmanveer Singh in California over alleged drug trafficking offences. (Image via X:@FBILosAngeles)
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A 31-year-old Indian man has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI on drug trafficking charges in the United States. He was captured in California’s Stockholm city on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol. 

According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Harmanveer Singh in the United States District Court on June 23, 2026. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute “controlled substances”, “conspiracy to export controlled substances” and “possession with intent to distribute controlled substances”. 

Harmanveer Singh is associated with a transnational organisation called ‘The Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group’, based in Canada. The organisation is allegedly involved in smuggling bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. 

Also Read | Operation ‘Hardball’: Indian agencies shared, verified list of names and hideouts with US

37 arrested as part of ‘Operation Hard Ball’

The arrest comes after ‘Operation Hard Ball’, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda. As part of Operation Hard Ball, the US Department of Justice charged 37 individuals in an indictment over a range of alleged criminal activities.

Law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 people, including 11 in California, in a joint operation targeting three India-based transnational organised crime groups earlier this month.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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