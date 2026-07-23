FBI arrests Indian man Harmanveer Singh in California in drug trafficking case

The FBI has arrested Indian national Harmanveer Singh in California over alleged drug trafficking offences. (Image via X:@FBILosAngeles)

A 31-year-old Indian man has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI on drug trafficking charges in the United States. He was captured in California’s Stockholm city on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol.

According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Harmanveer Singh in the United States District Court on June 23, 2026. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute “controlled substances”, “conspiracy to export controlled substances” and “possession with intent to distribute controlled substances”.

Harmanveer Singh is associated with a transnational organisation called ‘The Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group’, based in Canada. The organisation is allegedly involved in smuggling bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico.