Tuesday, May 04, 2021
FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

The suspect was shot and wounded after he "emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 pm, the FBI said in a statement.

By: AP | Mclean |
May 4, 2021 10:09:22 am
The FBI said it is reviewing the incident that took place outsied CIA headquarters. (Representational/Reuters)

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

