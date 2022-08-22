scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden’s chief medical adviser, NIAID head

The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US government's top infectious disease expert. (File/AP)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden in December.

Fauci, 81, will also step down as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

“While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,” Fauci said. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.”

The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Fauci told Reuters that he planned to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s first term, but it could come much earlier than that.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:03:36 pm
Explained by The Indian Express
JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Sikandar ton in vain as India complete 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex
How Singapore is walking a tight rope decriminalising gay sex

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

