‘Dig your own grave’: Ex-student alleges horrific abuse at $80,000-a-year New York school

Family Foundation School abuse allegations have resurfaced after a former student filed a $10 million lawsuit detailing sexual abuse and forced labour claims.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 21, 2026 06:40 PM IST
us school abuseThe survivor has filed the claims in court, wherein he alleged that he was repeatedly sexually abused at the facility. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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A former student of the Family Foundation School in New York has alleged that students were exposed to horrific abuse at the institution, including being forced to dig their own graves, reportedly being strip-searched, and locked in closets.

High costs and extreme disciplinary measures

The survivor has filed the claims in court, wherein he alleged that he was repeatedly sexually abused at the facility that charged $80,000 (around Rs 75 lakh) a year, located in the village of Hancock, Binghamton, the New York Post reported.

The accused are yet to formally respond to these accusations.

According to the $10 million lawsuit filed by the ex-student of the school in Brooklyn federal court, the students were allegedly “encased” in rugs bound with duct tape, and were forced to eat their own vomit. The students were asked to dig their own graves and lie down in them after being physically abused.

Exploitation and forced labour details

The court papers stated that students were strip-searched upon their arrival at the facility, forced into “sexualised group sessions” with teachers, and the pupils were asked to work like slaves in order “to benefit the Argiros family,” who ran the boarding school, the New York Post stated.

The work carried out by students allegedly included “digging excavation trenches on the Argiros family estate; shoveling snow to maintain the Argiros family estate; cleaning waste from the Argiros family’s pig pens and farm animal enclosures; [and] performing construction labor on the Argiros family’s private residence,” court documents read.

Claims of local influence and inaction

The former student claimed that kids were asked to prepare food and clean the house of Argiros family, while stating that reports of abuse were ignored by local authorities reportedly because of the “influence” of owners Michael and Cindy Argiros, who are the owners of several properties in the region.

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Deceptive recruitment and guardianship tactics

The victim accused the Family Foundation School of recruiting children through fraudulent means, and of convincing the families to hand over the legal guardianship of their kids to Argiros.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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