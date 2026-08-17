How a fake Iran nuclear quote travelled from an Indian X account to Netanyahu’s speech

An unverified post that spread on X became the basis of false claims that Iran’s leadership had declared it a nuclear power.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 17, 2026 02:21 PM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 01:52 PM IST
Iran Israel US Lebanon Switzerland talks war livePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (left), and US President Donald Trump (right). (File Photos)

The war between the United States and Iran isn’t being fought with missiles alone. Alongside the strikes and the standoff at the Strait of Hormuz, a quieter contest is playing out online, where unverified claims are shaping both the conflict and the fragile ceasefire talks tied to it, The New York Times reports.

The Times traced one recent example in detail. A claim about Iran’s nuclear programme began on an obscure corner of the internet, and within hours had reached front pages in Israel and the US, been cited in a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and been shared by Mike Waltz, the Trump administration’s ambassador to the United Nations.

How the claim started

On the morning of August 5, an anonymous X account based in India posted what appeared to be a major revelation. The post claimed that Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had said Iran would never give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons as long as Israel and the US held their own. The post included a photo of the general alongside an AI-generated image of a mushroom cloud.

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According to the Times, there was no evidence Vahidi ever made the statement, and no proof that Iran has built a nuclear weapon.

How it spread

The Times mapped the claim’s path across platforms and borders. It began with an Indian account with roughly 175,000 followers. Within two hours, a second Indian account with about 82,000 followers shared a Hindi translation.

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An Israeli account calling itself Mossad Commentary which shares its name with Israel’s intelligence agency but has no confirmed connection to it then pushed the claim further, suggesting Iran was stalling rather than negotiating honestly. Half an hour later, Israel’s Channel 14 broadcast the quote in English, describing it as Iran’s first open admission that it was building a bomb. Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, amplified the posts within minutes. Less than three hours later, his father cited it in a speech at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery in Jerusalem, calling it proof of Iran’s intentions.

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In Washington, Mike Waltz shared the claim online, writing that Iran was “finally admitting what’s been obvious for years”. Senator Rick Scott of Florida reposted it as well, and Fox News covered the claim. Waltz’s post was later removed from X without explanation, according to the Times.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, dismissed the post as “an example of the flood of lies against the Islamic Republic.” He accused Israel of being behind such claims, though he did not offer evidence, and said similar allegations had been used for two decades to justify military action against Iran.

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Iran’s nuclear programme has drawn international scrutiny for three decades. Tehran maintains the programme is for civilian purposes only, though it has been one of the reasons President Trump has cited for his campaign against Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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