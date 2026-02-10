White House releases fact sheet on ‘historic’ US-India trade deal: Here are the key terms

India has mantained some of the highest tariffs on the United States, with tariffs as high as an average of 37 per cet for agricultural goods.

The US government released a fact-sheet on Monday, days after the two nations announced a framework for an “interim” bilateral trade agreement, focusing on reduction in tariffs.

The two leaders — Donald Trump and Narendra Modi — on Friday reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade and reaffirmed their commitment to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.

Trump agreed to remove the additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India in recognition of India’s commitment to stop purchasing Russian oil. The 25 per cent penalty tariff stands withdrawn from 12.01 am EST February 7 (10.31 am IST). The US administration also agreed to lower tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.