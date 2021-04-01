Facebook bans ‘voice of Trump’ after his daughter-in-law shares video link on platform

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence. (AP Photo/File)

Social media giant Facebook removed a video of former US President Donald Trump from its platforms after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, shared links of her interview with the former president.

While Trump remains banned from the platform following the US Capitol violence, an independent oversight body is reviewing the controversial ban.

To work around the ban, Lara, who is also a Fox News contributor, did not directly post the interview on the platform but shared links to external websites, Rumble and The Right View.

However, she was swiftly warned by Facebook that “anything in the voice of President” is not allowed on the platform. The rules apply to pages and accounts that are associated with the Trump campaign as well as those belonging to former surrogates of the campaign. Lara was involved with the Trump election campaign. The platform, however, makes an exception for news stories and interviews.

Lara also shared screenshots of the mail she received from Facebook. The email read, “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the account,”

An armed mob of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on January 7 and clashed with police just as Congress convened to validate Joe Biden’s presidential win. The incident was allegedly triggered by a speech by Trump where he had urged his supporters to reject the election results, calling them rigged.

Following the Capitol riots, most platforms (Twitter, YouTube) banned Trump for allegedly instigating protesters. Twitter even banned multiple Trump-affiliated accounts that posted his statements.

Defending the January 7 ban, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg had said, “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

Conservatives have for long held the view that social media discriminates against right-wing content. It further angered them when Twitter decided to fact check Trump, an exercise they continued throughout his reelection campaign. Multiple tweets from his account were flagged for sharing unfounded claims of voter fraud and election conspiracy theories. Republican politicians, during congressional hearings, have also accused social media platforms for silencing conservative voices.