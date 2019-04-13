Toggle Menu
Correa has been posting information online about an offshore bank account allegedly used by the brother of Ecuador's current president, Lenin Moreno, to stash millions.

Facebook blocks page of ex-Ecuadorian leader Rafael Correa
Former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Brussels. (AP Photo/File)

Facebook has blocked the page of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in what the firebrand leader is lambasting as part of a “brutal persecution.” The page where Correa posted messages to his followers disappeared Thursday.

When asked about the page’s removal, a Facebook spokesperson said the social media company prohibits users from sharing private personal information like financial records that may “compromise the identity of people using our platform.”

Moreno is Correa’s ex-ally-turned-nemesis and has not been directly tied to the account.

On Twitter, Correa said his page’s removal was “another show of desperation” over what he and others are dubbing the “INA Papers” scandal.

