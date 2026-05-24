F1 legend Alain Prost injured in suspected robbery at Swiss home

Former F1 driver Alain Prost arrives before the third free practice at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, May 25, 2024, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix Formula One race. (AP Photo)

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost was reportedly injured during an alleged home invasion in Switzerland, with local media reports claiming intruders forced his son to open a safe during the incident.

Swiss police have launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

The Swiss tabloid Blick, late Friday (May 22), reported that the incident took place on Tuesday morning, when the 71-year-old sustained an injury on his head from intruders who forced his son to open a safe.

“The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods,” the public prosecutor’s office said. “Despite the extensive search operation launched, the perpetrators have not yet been apprehended.”