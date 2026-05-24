F1 legend Alain Prost injured in suspected robbery at Swiss home

The police said that several balaclava-wearing intruders broke into the house and threatened the occupants. They "inflicted minor head injuries upon one family member, under circumstances that remain to be established."

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 24, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Former F1 driver Alain Prost arrives before the third free practice at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, May 25, 2024, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix Formula One race. (AP Photo)Former F1 driver Alain Prost arrives before the third free practice at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, May 25, 2024, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix Formula One race. (AP Photo)
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Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost was reportedly injured during an alleged home invasion in Switzerland, with local media reports claiming intruders forced his son to open a safe during the incident.

Swiss police have launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

The Swiss tabloid Blick, late Friday (May 22), reported that the incident took place on Tuesday morning, when the 71-year-old sustained an injury on his head from intruders who forced his son to open a safe.

“The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods,” the public prosecutor’s office said. “Despite the extensive search operation launched, the perpetrators have not yet been apprehended.”

Prost was ‘visibly shaken by brutal intrusion’

The police said that several balaclava-wearing intruders broke into the house and threatened the occupants. They “inflicted minor head injuries upon one family member, under circumstances that remain to be established.”

“The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before making their escape with stolen items, a precise inventory of which is currently being compiled,” the police added.

Prost was “visibly shaken” by the “brutal intrusion” at his property in Nyon near Lake Geneva and has since left the residence, according to Blick.

Prost has won four world championships between 1985 and 1993.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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