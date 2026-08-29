Express in Nepal | I tried to hold on to my wife’s hand, but water current was so strong: Survivor recounts horror
He recalls that he first heard a woman screaming. As he looked out of the window, he saw a wall of water heading towards them. "The entire sky had turned black. It was as though the devil himself had come down from the sky,” he says.
“I tried to hold on to my wife’s hand, but the water current was so strong that I couldn’t save her,” says Shyam Lal Thapa, a 52-year old farmer from Rasuwa district who lost his wife Gyanu. While his son is among those missing, his daughter-in-law is with him at the relief camp here. “I believe my son is alive. My daughter-in-law has not spoken a word since then,” he says.
Shyam Lal says that for generations, his family lived off their paddy fields in the border district. When he was airlifted, he could only see swathes of mud and debris.
Santosh Thapa, a 29-year-old engineer employed with the Gosaikunda municipality in Rasuwa district, says he only survived because he overslept that day. He was preparing his breakfast when the floods struck.
Today at the army base where a rescue and relief command centre is based, scores of school children were among those who were rescued from the adjoining regions cutaway after the floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
He recalls that he first heard a woman screaming. As he looked out of the window, he saw a wall of water heading towards them. “The entire sky had turned black. It was as though the devil himself had come down from the sky,” he says.
He couldn’t move for a few seconds — until a friend pulled him, and they both ran as far and as high as they could, into the nearby hills. “I was saved because I woke up five minutes late, or else…,” he trails off, staring into the distance.
He says his two colleagues, Nar Bahadur Thapa and J C Prakash, who had already reached the municipality office, about 400 metres from their residence, were not so lucky.
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Security personnel send out loud warnings on an impending second flood, after reports of a second lake break in the higher regions. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Om Prakash Tharu, a 19-year-old from Bardiya district, was engaged in road-laying work at the Trishuli-1 hydroelectric project when people started screaming and running. “We were at a higher level than the others, so we were safer, but we still ran towards the mountains,” he says.
“When I turned around and saw the flood of water, I knew that nobody working in the lower reaches would survive. I saw the river taking so many people with it,” he says.
Tharu says that he and his uncle, who also worked at the plant, along with some other workers, came down from the mountains after the flood waters receded, but soon rushed back to higher ground, where they remained until they were airlifted.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More