Explosions hit Afghan celebration, Helmand governor hurt

Two explosions went off at a public celebration in the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah on Saturday, wounding the governor of Helmand province, security officials said. The blast came during a Farmers Day celebration.

The provincial governor, Mohammad Yasin Khan, was knocked over by the blasts before he was quickly removed from the celebration, according to a Reuters witness.

Emergency workers arrived to tend to at least 15 wounded, the witness said. The cause of the blasts was not clear but they appeared to have been caused by planted explosives.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed.

Helmand is one of several Afghan provinces in which insurgents have the greatest control and influence. Lashkar Gah is the provincial capital.