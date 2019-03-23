Toggle Menu
Explosions hit Afghan celebration, Helmand governor hurthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/explosions-hit-afghan-celebration-helmand-governor-hurt-5639533/

Explosions hit Afghan celebration, Helmand governor hurt

The provincial governor, Mohammad Yasin Khan, was knocked over by the blasts before he was quickly removed from the celebration, according to a Reuters witness.

Explosions hit Afghan celebration, Helmand governor hurt
Afghan security force soldier stands over a wounded man following multiple explosions in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019. An Afghan official says that at least three have been killed in twin bomb explosions occurred during the Farmer’s Day ceremony in southern Helmand province. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq)

Two explosions went off at a public celebration in the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah on Saturday, wounding the governor of Helmand province, security officials said. The blast came during a Farmers Day celebration.

The provincial governor, Mohammad Yasin Khan, was knocked over by the blasts before he was quickly removed from the celebration, according to a Reuters witness.

Emergency workers arrived to tend to at least 15 wounded, the witness said. The cause of the blasts was not clear but they appeared to have been caused by planted explosives.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed.

Helmand is one of several Afghan provinces in which insurgents have the greatest control and influence. Lashkar Gah is the provincial capital.

Don't Miss
Justice Pinaki Ghose sworn in as first Lokpal of India
IPL 2019: Why there will be no Opening Ceremony this year?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UK prime minister may not seek vote on Brexit deal this week
2 The rise and fall of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
3 US airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend