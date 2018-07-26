LIVE UPDATES: Suspected self-immolation near US Embassy in China

Chinese security personnel stand outside the U.S. Embassy, in the background, after a reported blast occurred nearby in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo) Chinese security personnel stand outside the U.S. Embassy, in the background, after a reported blast occurred nearby in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo)

An explosion was reported outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday morning. Video footage of the blast showed smoke billowing from a building and police forming a cordon outside the blast radius. The cause of the blast is unknown. It is unclear whether there are any casualties. Authorities are yet to comment on the blast.

Chinese media said the incident was a self immolation attempt by a woman. Police is said to have detained the woman who sprayed gasoline on herself outside the US embassy in Beijing.

Chinese media says incident was a self immolation attempt by a woman. Police claim to have detained the woman and allege she sprayed gasoline on herself outside the US embassy in Beijing.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7Yo5az5ZZo — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) July 26, 2018

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd