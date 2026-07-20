Explosion outside FBI, ICE building in New York; suspect held in anti-ICE attack

Lower Manhattan federal building explosion prompted a major security response after an alleged incendiary device ignited outside 26 Federal Plaza and a suspect was detained.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 08:54 PM IST
New York City Federal Plaza explosionA suspect was detained after an alleged incendiary device sparked a fire outside New York City's Federal Plaza. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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An explosion was reported outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, and police said a suspect had been detained who had allegedly deployed an “incendiary device” outside a federal building at 26 Federal Plaza.

The federal building in New York City houses offices of the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Citizenship and Immigration Services. According to a Forbes report, the suspect was taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated by the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Authorities stated that the “incendiary device” contained fireworks and a “flammable liquid,” and that fireworks in a garbage can were set off and triggered a blaze, CBS News reported. The authorities added that it was an anti-ICE attack.

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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