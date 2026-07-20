Explosion outside FBI, ICE building in New York; suspect held in anti-ICE attack

An explosion was reported outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, and police said a suspect had been detained who had allegedly deployed an “incendiary device” outside a federal building at 26 Federal Plaza.

The federal building in New York City houses offices of the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Citizenship and Immigration Services. According to a Forbes report, the suspect was taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated by the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Authorities stated that the “incendiary device” contained fireworks and a “flammable liquid,” and that fireworks in a garbage can were set off and triggered a blaze, CBS News reported. The authorities added that it was an anti-ICE attack.