Explosion outside Kabul University kills two, wounds 10

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate are active in Kabul.

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a blast near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan July 19, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Police and health officials say a powerful bomb has exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing two people and injuring another 10.

Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz says two vehicles are ablaze following Friday’s early morning explosion. It isn’t immediately clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or remotely detonated.

The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational.

Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.

