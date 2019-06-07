Toggle Menu
Explosion in southern town in Sweden injures 19, cause unclearhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/explosion-in-southern-town-in-sweden-cause-unclear-5769645/

Explosion in southern town in Sweden injures 19, cause unclear

The cause of the explosion was unclear but police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene in downtown Linkoping and that they had opened a criminal investigation.

Sweden, Sweden Explosion, Sweden Linkoping, Linkoping Sweden, Sweden news, World news, Indian Express, latest news
Rescue personnel at the site of an explosion in Linkoping, Sweden June 7, 2019. (Reuters)

A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping on Friday damaged buildings and injured 19 people, police and hospital staff said.

The cause of the explosion was unclear but police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene in downtown Linkoping and that they had opened a criminal investigation.

“Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said.

Sweden, Sweden Explosion, Sweden Linkoping, Linkoping Sweden, Sweden news, World news, Indian Express, latest news
Damaged balconies and windows are seen at the site of an explosion in Linkoping, Sweden June 7, 2019. (Reuters)

“So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks.”

Advertising

Oberg said he could not say anything about what might have caused the blast. Swedish public radio reported that a large blast had destroyed the windows and balconies of a five-storey residential building and damaged other buildings.

Regional authorities said in a statement that 19 people had sustained minor injuries in the blast and that Linkoping University, as well as other medical facilities in the area had been called in to help care for those injured.

“The hospitals are in this way preparing to receive a larger number of injured should that prove to be necessary, it said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials
2 Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal to produce podcasts for Spotify
3 Theresa May to formally resign, act as PM until new leader elected