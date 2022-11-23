scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Mystery behind sheep walking in circle in China potentially solved

In the widely circulated video shared by China’s state-run People’s Daily, some sheep can be seen walking in a circle while others watching, maintaining the circle.

Screenshot of video shared by a Chinese media outlet showing sheep walking in circles. (Twitter/@PDChina)

When the video of a flock of sheep continuously walking in a circle in China’s Inner Mongolia went viral, netizens came up with different theories.

In the widely circulated video shared by China’s state-run People’s Daily, some sheep can be seen walking in a circle while others are watching. According to media reports, the flock of sheep walked in the same way for 12 days.

Also read |Watch: sheep mysteriously walk in circle for 12 consecutive days in China

Even though it is known that sheep have the tendency to mimic the behaviour of others in the flock, the same kind of movement for such a long period of time, that too in a synchronised manner, appeared bizarre.

But the mystery behind the unusual behaviour by the flock of sheep seems to have been solved. Matt Bell, a professor and director at the Department of Agriculture at Hartpury University, in Gloucester, England informed Newsweek, “It looks like the sheep are in the pen for long periods, and this might lead to stereotypic behavior, with the repeated circling due to frustration about being in the pen and limited (as to where they can go). This is not good. Then the other sheep join as they are flock animals and bond or join their friends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

According to People’s Daily report, the sheep had been displaying this behaviour since November 4. However, it is still not known whether they stopped to eat or drink.

According to Metro UK, the sheep owner, Miao, claimed the circle started with a few sheep before the whole flock joined. The sheep in only one of the 34 pens at the spot were moving in a circle.

According to some explanations, the reason behind the unusual movement could be because of a bacterial disease called listeriosis. One of the symptoms of the disease is  known to cause ‘circling’ in animals. However, the disease usually causes death within two days, according to the Newsweek report.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 06:20:33 pm
Next Story

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara gets OTT release date

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X