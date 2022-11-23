Mystery behind sheep walking in circle in China potentially solved

When the video of a flock of sheep continuously walking in a circle in China’s Inner Mongolia went viral, netizens came up with different theories.

In the widely circulated video shared by China’s state-run People’s Daily, some sheep can be seen walking in a circle while others are watching. According to media reports, the flock of sheep walked in the same way for 12 days.

Even though it is known that sheep have the tendency to mimic the behaviour of others in the flock, the same kind of movement for such a long period of time, that too in a synchronised manner, appeared bizarre.

But the mystery behind the unusual behaviour by the flock of sheep seems to have been solved. Matt Bell, a professor and director at the Department of Agriculture at Hartpury University, in Gloucester, England informed Newsweek, “It looks like the sheep are in the pen for long periods, and this might lead to stereotypic behavior, with the repeated circling due to frustration about being in the pen and limited (as to where they can go). This is not good. Then the other sheep join as they are flock animals and bond or join their friends.“

According to People’s Daily report, the sheep had been displaying this behaviour since November 4. However, it is still not known whether they stopped to eat or drink.

According to Metro UK, the sheep owner, Miao, claimed the circle started with a few sheep before the whole flock joined. The sheep in only one of the 34 pens at the spot were moving in a circle.

According to some explanations, the reason behind the unusual movement could be because of a bacterial disease called listeriosis. One of the symptoms of the disease is known to cause ‘circling’ in animals. However, the disease usually causes death within two days, according to the Newsweek report.