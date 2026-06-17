Exiled Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in Poland

Russian dissident artist Semyon Skrepetsky stands outdoors wearing glasses and a hooded jacket. He was known for satirical artwork critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other political figures. (Image: AP)

Russian artist and dissident Semyon Skrepetsky, who was known for his caricatures of President Vladimir Putin and other political figures, was shot dead near his home in eastern Poland on Monday. Two Belarusian nationals have been detained as part of the investigation, reported CNN. Authorities, however, have not yet been able to establish a motive.

Shot near home in eastern Poland

According to CNN, Skrepetsky, whose real name was Robert Kuzovkov, was attacked in a parking area that happened to be near his residence in Biała Podlaska. The town is close to Poland’s border with Belarus. The gunman initially fired two shots before approaching the victim, after which he fired three more shots at close range, Polish officials were quoted as saying.