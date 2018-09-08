Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Ex-Trump campaign adviser sentenced to 14 days in prison

Papadopoulos, the first campaign aide sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation, acknowledged Friday that his actions hindered an investigation of national importance

By: PTI | Washington | Published: September 8, 2018 1:11:35 pm
A protester holds a banner as former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives for his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, US, September 7, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)
Top News

George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, was sentenced to 14 days in prison after he told a judge he was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed” for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries.

Papadopoulos, the first campaign aide sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, acknowledged Friday that his actions hindered an investigation of national importance, a move that the judge in his case said resulted in the 31-year-old putting his own self-interest above that of his country.

The punishment was far less than the maximum six-month sentence sought by the government but more than the probation that Papadopoulos and his lawyers had asked for.

