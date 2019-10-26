Ex-Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif suffers angina attack

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday suffered angina pain while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital, according to a media report.

Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

Sharif suffered angina pain in the morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Dawn News reported quoting Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz.

Ayaz refuted reports in a section of media that the 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has suffered a heart attack.

Earlier in the day, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris claimed that the former premier had suffered a “minor heart attack” last night and that his “life is in danger”.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Ayaz said Sharif’s platelet count is now rising. He is administered around 16 injections of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) every day.

The Lahore High Court on Friday granted bail to Sharif, who is undergoing treatment, after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder, which reduced his blood platelet count to dangerous levels.

The three-time premier was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

He was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the NAB office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.

Sharif is also serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

On Thursday evening, Sharif’s platelet count again dropped from 20,000 to 6,000. Dangerous internal bleeding can occur when the platelet count falls below 10,000 platelets per microliter, according to doctors.

“The medical reports of the PML-N supreme leader have been sent to doctors abroad for their opinion,” a party leader said.

Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, 45, is also under treatment at the same hospital.