Ex-first lady of El Salvador Ana Ligia de Saca to plead guilty to corruption

Ana Ligia de Saca's husband, former President Tony Saca, is already serving a 10-year sentence for the diversion of $300 million in public funds to his companies and other people tied to him.

Tony Saca and his wife, Ana Ligia de Saca, (AP Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills)

El Salvador’s former first lady Ana Ligia de Saca has reached a deal to plead guilty to corruption charges related to her role in the laundering of $25 million in public money.

Her husband, former President Tony Saca, is already serving a 10-year sentence for the diversion of $300 million in public funds to his companies and other people tied to him.

Ligia’s deal would give her an abbreviated legal process and community service instead of three years in prison. The deal was discussed during a court hearing Monday.

Saca governed El Salvador from 2004 to 2009. Ligia was charged with 14 others for their roles in allegedly laundering $25 million in public money.

