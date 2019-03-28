Evidence in Mueller probe in the thousands, if not millions

Democrats say they want “all of the underlying evidence” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Advertising

But what is all of that evidence? Mueller’s team issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants and interviewed more than 500 witnesses. That means the special counsel likely compiled thousands, if not millions, of documents and pieces of evidence.

Material collected ranges from a $15,000 ostrich jacket worn by President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman to emails and encrypted text messages to hard drives and laptops.

It could even include tax returns, if Mueller sought them.

Democrats say what they really want is documentation of everything — and an idea of how that evidence guided Mueller’s thinking as he made his final conclusions.