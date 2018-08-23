European Union to ban halogen bulbs from September 1: All you need to know

The ban is a part of the final stage of the European Union energy rules, directive (EC 244/2009) that has banned less efficient light sources, with the aim of improving energy efficiency (Wikimedia/Representational) The ban is a part of the final stage of the European Union energy rules, directive (EC 244/2009) that has banned less efficient light sources, with the aim of improving energy efficiency (Wikimedia/Representational)

The European Union is all set to ban the use of halogen light bulbs and households are expected to switch to LED lights, starting next month. While the manufacturers can sell their existing stock, they will not be allowed to reorder any more from September 1, 2018.

The ban is a part of the final stage of the European Union energy rules, directive (EC 244/2009) that has banned less efficient light sources, with the aim of improving energy efficiency and cutting the carbon footprint across the EU. The union had earlier banned the traditional incandescent light bulbs in 2009.

Here is all you need to know about the European Union’s halogen light bulb ban

What is the halogen light bulb ban?

The new notification will enforce a ban on the production and import of globe and candle-shaped halogen bulbs. The LED lights that will replace the bulbs are said to consume five times less energy than halogen ones. Manufacturers and shop owners will not be allowed to store, import or sell the classic-style halogen lights starting September 1, 2018. However, it is not a total ban. Some oven lights that are halogens that will still be permitted for sale, as well as some capsule, linear and low-voltage reflector bulbs.

Impact on the wallet

There is no directive to immediately replace the halogen lights before they stop and can be substituted as and when the bulbs expire. The ban is to stop the new stock from coming into the market. This shift is however expected to increase the household expenses. Halogen lights are cheaper than LED bulbs, costing £2 compared to up to £7. The LED lights are however more power efficient and are expected to last longer than the halogen bulbs.

Philips, the lighting manufacturer estimates consumer savings of up to £112 a year from the switchover because LEDs last much longer than halogens and use far less power, according to a report in The Guardian. The EU also claims that the energy-efficient LED lamps will pay back their cost within a year and save the buyer more than £100 over their lifetime, reported Express.

Criticism for the ban

The ban has caused some outrage with critics accusing EU of forcefully imposing rules. Jonathan Bullock, Ukip’s energy spokesman in the European Parliament told the Guardian: “The EU’s attempt to ban halogen bulbs is wrong because consumers will suffer financially and it’s always the poorest who suffer most from these kinds of policies Customers should have the freedom of choice in bulbs and it shouldn’t be imposed by the EU.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd