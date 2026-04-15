European nations draft coalition plan to secure Strait of Hormuz, leave out US: Report

Iran port blockade enforced by US, CENTCOM says maritime trade halted within 36 hours as forces assert dominance over key regional sea routes. (X/@CENTCOM)

European countries are working on a plan to form a broad coalition to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after the war. The plan includes deploying mine-clearing and other naval vessels, with the proposal potentially excluding the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday (Apr 15), said that the proposed post-war international defensive mission for the Strait of Hormuz will exclude “belligerent” parties, including the United States, Israel and Iran, with European naval forces operating without US command, said the WSJ report.

The proposed plan aims to restore confidence among global shipping companies so they can resume using the shipping route once fighting ends, which officials said could be some time away.