Europe wildfires force 300,000 to flee as France, Spain battle massive blazes

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes as massive wildfires continue to sweep across France and Spain, driven by strong winds and extreme heat. In France, firefighters are battling fast-moving blazes near Bordeaux, while Spain has declared a state of emergency as fires rage around Madrid and other regions, reports stated.
Authorities in France have evacuated around 250,000 people from the south-western regions of Gironde and Landes, with another 55,000 ordered to leave late Saturday.
In Spain, nearly 60,000 people have been evacuated from the Madrid and Ávila regions, while thousands more remain confined to their homes. A man believed to be in his 70s was found dead in his car after a wildfire in Manises, near València.
France battles unpredictable blaze near Bordeaux
BBC reported that French firefighters said the wildfire near Bordeaux remains far from under control, with strong winds creating erratic fire behaviour. Firefighter Captain Nicolas Braz said the blaze had generated “its own winds”, making it highly unpredictable.
France has deployed military personnel to help firefighters by clearing vegetation and creating firebreaks. French President Emmanuel Macron said the government would support for “as long as is needed.” The final stage of the Tour de France was also shortened to allow security personnel to assist wildfire operations.
Spain braces for worsening conditions
Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned that weather conditions were making firefighting efforts more difficult, with winds expected to push the flames further south. Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso described the blaze as the worst wildfire in the region’s history.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said around 130,000 hectares have burned in Spain so far this year, exceeding the country’s decade-long annual average of 100,000 hectares.
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Smoke billows over a hillside as a fast-moving wildfire burns through vegetation in Spain amid extreme heat and strong winds. (Source: AP)
What caused the wildfires?
Officials say a combination of intense heat, prolonged dry conditions and powerful winds has fuelled the rapid spread of the blazes. Firefighters in France said gusts have made the fires erratic and difficult to contain.
Why are Europe’s wildfires so severe this year?
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said this year’s wildfire season started earlier than usual and warned Europe could see record levels of destruction. France has recorded about 98,000 hectares burned in 2026, while Spain has reported 130,000 hectares, BBC reported.
Lahbib said another heatwave is expected, making new wildfires more likely across Europe.
High temperatures expected to worsen fire risk
Weather forecasts indicate that temperatures across the affected regions are expected to remain well above seasonal averages over the coming days, with dry air and gusty winds continuing to create dangerous fire conditions.
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EU sends firefighting support
France has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with Croatia, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania sending aircraft, helicopters and firefighting teams.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has also deployed additional firefighting planes and helicopters to assist France and Spain.
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