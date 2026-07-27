Europe wildfires force 300,000 to flee as France, Spain battle massive blazes

Flames rip through a forest near Bordeaux, France, as firefighters battle fast-moving wildfires fuelled by extreme heat and strong winds. (Source: AP)

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes as massive wildfires continue to sweep across France and Spain, driven by strong winds and extreme heat. In France, firefighters are battling fast-moving blazes near Bordeaux, while Spain has declared a state of emergency as fires rage around Madrid and other regions, reports stated.

Authorities in France have evacuated around 250,000 people from the south-western regions of Gironde and Landes, with another 55,000 ordered to leave late Saturday.

In Spain, nearly 60,000 people have been evacuated from the Madrid and Ávila regions, while thousands more remain confined to their homes. A man believed to be in his 70s was found dead in his car after a wildfire in Manises, near València.