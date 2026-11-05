The fridge hack: Across Europe, hackers have turned shop fridges and freezers into ovens – twice in three weeks – remotely forcing temperatures to soar and leaving retailers with no option but to discard tonnes of perishable food.

Mounds of vegetables, fruit, dairy, seafood, and meat were destroyed over fears of bacterial contamination, underlining how grocery store equipment is now a cyber warfare front line.

Right, so you’re the hacker now. Scroll through and break the cold chain, and then we’ll tell you what happened.

When the cold chain breaks

It began quietly, overnight.

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Cooling units in supermarkets switched into defrost mode, their temperatures climbing until chilled insides became hazard zones. When staff arrived in the morning, they found puddles on the floor and fruits, vegetables, and meat that could no longer safely be sold.