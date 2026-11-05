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- cyberattack
- cyberattacks
- Europe
The fridge hack: Across Europe, hackers have turned shop fridges and freezers into ovens – twice in three weeks – remotely forcing temperatures to soar and leaving retailers with no option but to discard tonnes of perishable food.
Mounds of vegetables, fruit, dairy, seafood, and meat were destroyed over fears of bacterial contamination, underlining how grocery store equipment is now a cyber warfare front line.
Right, so you’re the hacker now. Scroll through and break the cold chain, and then we’ll tell you what happened.
It began quietly, overnight.
Cooling units in supermarkets switched into defrost mode, their temperatures climbing until chilled insides became hazard zones. When staff arrived in the morning, they found puddles on the floor and fruits, vegetables, and meat that could no longer safely be sold.
Between October 11 and 12, cyberattacks hit more than 500 stores in France, including Intermarche and Carrefour. Some units were heated to 50 degrees Celsius for hours.
The Paris prosecutor’s office called it a ‘large-scale’ attack, while Intermarche CEO Thierry Cotillard put the cost at ‘tens of millions of euros nationwide in a single day’.
Authorities said the hackers exploited a vulnerability in internet-connected cooling systems running out of date firmware.
It started at a cafeteria in an IKEA store in Mons, Belgium, and spread to stores in Sweden, Luxembourg, Ireland and beyond.
Carrefour’s Belgium wing – which said 15 of its 700 stores were affected, offered a blunt assessment: “It is a cyberattack, there is no other reason.”
Stores again threw away tonnes of food. No one has claimed responsibility, as yet
Britain’s cyber chief, Dr Richard Horne, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Cyber Security Centre, has warned the attacks could just be the beginning.
“(This is) just the foothills,” he said, urging stores to update firmware.
He also called on software developers to fix ‘old and known’ weaknesses, and named Russia, China and Iran as active cyber threats, a charge that all three have denied.
British stores were not affected this time, but they were in May 2025. Supermarket chains like Marks & Spencer were targeted by ransomware hackers. And now an Artificial Intelligence-powered ransomware attack on key infrastructure is likely by 2028, NCSC said.
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