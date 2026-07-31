What’s happening in Spain? 41 dead as up to 60,000 migrants storm Ceuta border from Morocco

Spain rushed to contain one of the biggest migration crises in its recent history on Friday after up to 60,000 migrants crossed into the North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco within 24 hours, overwhelming local authorities and leaving at least 41 people dead in desperate attempts to reach European territory.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who travelled to Ceuta on Friday, described the mass crossing as “a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity” and blamed human trafficking networks for encouraging thousands of migrants to risk the dangerous journey.

“The traffickers deceive so many young people, and ultimately lead many of them to their deaths — whether in the ocean or, as in this case, at Spain’s border in the autonomous city of Ceuta,” Sánchez said.

The latest death toll marks a sharp increase from earlier estimates, underscoring the scale of what officials have described as a humanitarian emergency.

A migrant from Morocco gestures as he arrives at the Spanish border, in Ceuta, Spain, July 31, 2026. (REUTERS) A migrant from Morocco gestures as he arrives at the Spanish border, in Ceuta, Spain, July 31, 2026. (REUTERS)

Up to 60,000 crossed in a day

Ceuta President Juan Jesús Vivas said around 60,000 migrants had entered the Spanish enclave since Thursday, equivalent to nearly 70 per cent of the city’s population, calling the situation “absolutely unsustainable.” Spain’s Interior Ministry later put the figure at around 50,000 crossings, while saying nearly 25,000 people had already returned voluntarily to Morocco.

The unprecedented influx stretched reception centres far beyond capacity, with thousands—including unaccompanied children—forced to spend the night in parks, sidewalks and other public spaces.

Rachid Sbihi, who heads an association representing Spain’s Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, described the situation as a “serious humanitarian crisis.”

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Chaos at the border

Video footage from the border showed Moroccan security forces using tear gas, batons and water cannons to disperse crowds trying to enter Ceuta, while many migrants continued swimming around the border barriers to reach Spanish territory.

On the Spanish side, military vehicles were deployed along the frontier as authorities struggled to restore order.

Several hundred migrants were later seen returning to Morocco through border crossings and gaps in the fence after failing to find food or shelter inside Ceuta.

“Honestly, I don’t even know why I came, and now I’m going back,” one young Moroccan man told Reuters. “I haven’t eaten since lunch yesterday.”

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A migrant from Morocco reacts as he arrives at the Spanish border, in Ceuta, July 31, 2026, (REUTERS) A migrant from Morocco reacts as he arrives at the Spanish border, in Ceuta, July 31, 2026, (REUTERS)

Why are migrants crossing?

Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s two autonomous cities on the North African coast, form the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. Migrants often attempt to reach Ceuta by swimming from the Moroccan towns of Fnideq or Belyounech, while others try to scale or breach the heavily fortified border fences.

Spanish authorities linked the latest surge to a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling, which held that migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta or Melilla could not be summarily returned under existing procedures.

According to Sánchez, human trafficking networks misrepresented the court’s decision, encouraging thousands of migrants to believe they would be allowed to remain in Spain if they arrived by sea.

“It appears that this interpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling spread like wildfire through the networks of human trafficking organisations,” he said.

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However, some Moroccan rights activists questioned that explanation, arguing that most migrants were unlikely to have been aware of the legal ruling.

. World · Spain · Migration How thousands breached Spain's Ceuta border — and at least 41 died Some 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into the tiny Spanish enclave of Ceuta in a day — about 70% of the city's population. At least 41 have died; Spain deployed the army, returned around half, and has now largely resealed the border. . Developing · at least 41 dead How it unfolded Why Ceuta Why now Then vs now Who said what From the Moroccan coast to Tarajal . The route Migrants set out from around Fnideq in Morocco, mostly swimming the ~5 km around the Tarajal breakwaters. . Past 24 hours Ceuta's president says about 60,000 migrants crossed — ~70% of the city's population; Spain's Interior Ministry estimates some 50,000. . Wed–Thu The surge boils over; crowds walk around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads. Reception capacity is overwhelmed. . Thursday Spain says it will deploy the armed forces to support the Civil Guard; Morocco is “closely cooperating.” . Thu–Fri At least 41 die — many drowning, others killed in the crush to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach. . Friday PM Sánchez visits and calls it “a violation of Spain's territorial integrity.” Spain says around 25,000 have been returned; Spain and Morocco reinforce the fence and largely halt the crossings. Per AP, Reuters, Euronews, CBC and Al Jazeera. Figures are still moving: crossings 50,000–60,000 (ministry vs Ceuta govt), ~25,000 returned so far, and the toll stands at at least 41 — Ceuta's president's figure — and may yet change. Europe's land border with Africa ▲ MOROCCO — Fnideq (departure) swim ~5 km → CEUTA (Spain / EU) ← Tarajal beach ▼ SPAIN · EUROPEAN UNION Why it's a flashpoint: Ceuta and Melilla are the European Union's only land borders with Africa — so they draw migrants hoping to reach Europe by swimming around the sea barriers or scaling the fortified fence. Schematic, not to scale. Melilla is a second Spanish enclave further east along Morocco's coast. What may have triggered the surge 1 Spain is a main gateway to Europe for migrants seeking work or fleeing violence — a long-standing pull. 2 A Supreme Court ruling this month found migrants arriving by sea can't be immediately pushed back without due process — unlike those who climb the land fence. 3 Ceuta officials link the spike to that ruling, suggesting it changed the calculus for sea crossings. 4 Thousands then attempted the crossing over a few days. Contested: some migration activists doubt the ruling alone explains it, arguing most migrants would have been unaware of the court decision. Authorities say they haven't pinned down a single cause. Ceuta's biggest surge in years 2021 Around 8,000+ crossed into Ceuta in a matter of days. It followed a diplomatic rift between Spain and Morocco. Spain sent troops and returned many migrants quickly. 2026 About 60,000 crossed in 24 hours — ~70% of the city's population. At least 41 dead; the army deployed, ~25,000 returned, border resealed. Reception centres beyond capacity; a national emergency was sought but refused. Comparison limited to Ceuta. The 2021 Ceuta episode is the closest recent parallel; figures for 2026 are still changing. How leaders responded Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister Called the mass crossing “a violation of Spain's territorial integrity” and blamed smugglers who “lead many to their deaths.” His government deployed the army and returned around half. Juan Jesús Vivas President of Ceuta Declared an “absolute humanitarian and social emergency” and asked Madrid for troops, saying facilities are overwhelmed. Giorgia Meloni Italian Prime Minister Threatened to suspend Schengen open borders with Spain “to defend our borders” — though Italy does not share a border with Spain. Margarita Robles Spanish Defence Minister Urged migrants not to risk the crossing: “Do not be deceived by the trafficking networks” — “the outcome will be return, in accordance with Spanish law.” Ursula von der Leyen European Commission President Called the images from Ceuta “unacceptable”: “We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules.” France said it is tightening checks on its border with Spain. Quotes as reported (AP, Euronews, ABC News, Al Jazeera). Italy's Schengen threat drew a Spanish rebuke; Madrid says it cannot declare a national emergency over migration. A developing story. Sources: Associated Press · Reuters · Euronews · CBC News · Al Jazeera. A fast-moving story; crossing, return and death figures are estimates and may change — the toll stands at at least 41. Express InfoGenIE .

Europe reacts

The crisis quickly reverberated across Europe, exposing sharp divisions over migration policy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the scenes in Ceuta, saying the images were “unacceptable.”

“We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules. Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift,” she said.

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Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni threatened to suspend Spain from the Schengen free-travel area to protect Italy’s borders, while French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that France would strengthen checks along its border with Spain.

Spanish conservative leaders also blamed Sánchez’s migration policies for encouraging the surge, after his government earlier this year granted legal residency and work permits to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants already living in Spain.

The Spanish government rejected those claims, insisting the latest crisis had “nothing to do” with the regularisation programme and instead resulted from trafficking networks exploiting confusion surrounding the Supreme Court ruling.

Pressure extends to Melilla

The unrest also spread to Melilla, Spain’s second North African enclave, where migrants clashed with Moroccan police in the border town of Bni Nsar, according to local media and rights groups.

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Authorities reported injuries among security personnel and dozens of arrests after protesters allegedly threw stones and set police vehicles ablaze during attempts to reach the Spanish territory.

Spanish authorities said efforts to repatriate migrants were continuing with Morocco’s cooperation, even as officials warned that the humanitarian and security challenges in Ceuta remained far from over.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)