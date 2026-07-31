Why thousands of migrants suddenly crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave as 18 killed

Thousands of migrants crossed into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday, overwhelming local authorities, prompting Madrid to deploy troops and leaving at least 18 people dead in one of the biggest border crossings since the 2021 migration crisis.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said on ⁠Friday ​that ​according to ​its ⁠estimates, some 49,000 ‌migrants had crossed into ⁠the enclave of ⁠Ceuta over ‌the past 24 ​hours, ​as ​they rushed ​by sea ⁠and land ‌from Morocco,

Spain remains one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants who are seeking better economic opportunities and who are fleeing conflict and persecution. The North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla are the European Union’s only borders with Africa. This has been one of the main entry points for those who are hoping to reach the continent.

Many migrants risk their lives while trying to enter Europe by swimming from the Moroccan towns of Fnideq or Belyounech to Ceuta. Many others try to breach the secured land borders. Although Spanish authorities deport many, some are held in migrant shelters and are offered the option to apply for asylum in Spain.

Security forces stand guard as people attempt to cross from the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo) Security forces stand guard as people attempt to cross from the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

Spanish authorities have rejected claims that the influx was caused by Madrid’s recent plan to regularise around 500,000 undocumented migrants. The government said that the incident could be the result of a Supreme Court ruling that now prevents migrants, intercepted at sea, from being sent back to Morocco. The criminal trafficking network had exploited this ruling to send the migrants to Spain via sea, news agency Reuters quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

What happened on Thursday in Ceuta?

Videos from Tarajal beach show migrants swimming around breakwaters, floating on inner tubes and running into Spanish territory after reaching shore. While most were young men, families with women and children were also among those crossing the border. Some shouted “Viva España” and “Long live Spain” as they entered the enclave.

Shocking images of massive and uncontrolled arrivals of illegal migrants at the Spanish border today. Uncontrolled borders demand immediate action. The EU Migration Pact and the Return Regulation can’t wait. We urge Spain to act NOW to secure our external borders and the… pic.twitter.com/dyhwkj5H84 — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) July 30, 2026

“It was very tough. The police tried to stop us. But our will and determination allowed us to come here,” migrant Jadid Zacaria told Reuters after reaching drenched in Ceuta.

The sudden influx has overwhelmed Ceuta’s reception centres beyond capacity. Ceuta President Juan Jesús Vivas urged Madrid to declare a national emergency, and stated that hundreds of migrants were sleeping on the streets and calling for more security personnel, infrastructure and resources.

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. World · Spain · Migration How thousands breached Spain's Ceuta border — and at least 18 died Spain says some 49,000 migrants swam and pushed across from Morocco into the tiny enclave of Ceuta in 24 hours. At least 18 have died; Spain is deploying the military. . Developing · at least 18 dead & rising How it unfolded Why Ceuta Why now Then vs now Who said what From the Moroccan coast to Tarajal . The route Migrants set out from around Fnideq in Morocco, mostly swimming the ~5 km around the Tarajal breakwaters. . Past 24 hours Spain's Interior Ministry estimates some 49,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta by sea and land — though state TV TVE put Thursday's crossings at 2,000–3,000. . Wed–Thu The surge boils over; crowds walk around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads. Reception capacity is overwhelmed. . Thursday Spain says it will deploy the armed forces to support the Civil Guard; Morocco is “closely cooperating.” . Thu–Fri The toll climbs from at least 9 to at least 18 dead; local officials call it a “serious humanitarian crisis.” . Friday PM Pedro Sánchez visits Ceuta with the interior minister; people are “still entering.” Per AP, NPR, CBS, Al Jazeera, France 24 and The Irish Times. Figures vary widely: the ministry's 24-hour estimate (49,000) is far above state TV's Thursday count (2,000–3,000); the ministry's next full migration report is due Aug 3. A fast-moving story. Europe's land border with Africa ▲ MOROCCO — Fnideq (departure) swim ~5 km → CEUTA (Spain / EU) ← Tarajal beach ▼ SPAIN · EUROPEAN UNION Why it's a flashpoint: Ceuta and Melilla are the European Union's only land borders with Africa — so they draw migrants hoping to reach Europe by swimming around the sea barriers or scaling the fortified fence. Schematic, not to scale. Melilla is a second Spanish enclave further east along Morocco's coast. What may have triggered the surge 1 Spain is a main gateway to Europe for migrants seeking work or fleeing violence — a long-standing pull. 2 A Supreme Court ruling this month found migrants arriving by sea can't be immediately pushed back without due process — unlike those who climb the land fence. 3 Ceuta officials link the spike to that ruling, suggesting it changed the calculus for sea crossings. 4 Thousands then attempted the crossing over a few days. Contested: some migration activists doubt the ruling alone explains it, arguing most migrants would have been unaware of the court decision. Authorities say they haven't pinned down a single cause. Ceuta's biggest surge in years 2021 Around 8,000+ crossed into Ceuta in a matter of days. It followed a diplomatic rift between Spain and Morocco. Spain sent troops and returned many migrants quickly. 2026 Spain estimates some 49,000 crossed in 24 hours (state TV put Thursday's figure far lower). At least 18 dead; the military is being deployed. Reception centres beyond capacity; a national emergency was sought but refused. Comparison limited to Ceuta. The 2021 Ceuta episode is the closest recent parallel; figures for 2026 are still changing. How leaders responded Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister Visits Ceuta with the interior minister; his government is deploying the armed forces to help the Civil Guard secure the border. Juan Jesús Vivas President of Ceuta Declared an “absolute humanitarian and social emergency” and asked Madrid for troops, saying facilities are overwhelmed. Giorgia Meloni Italian Prime Minister Threatened to suspend Schengen open borders with Spain “to defend our borders” — though Italy does not share a border with Spain. Spain's Interior Ministry Madrid Says Morocco is “closely cooperating,” but that it cannot declare a national emergency over migration, as Ceuta requested. Quotes as reported (AP, CBS, NPR, Al Jazeera). A developing story. Sources: Associated Press · NPR · CBS News · Al Jazeera · NBC News · PBS. A fast-moving story; the death toll and arrival figures are changing and unconfirmed. Express InfoGenIE .

According to the reports, Spain has deployed 200 specialised police officers and 60 troops from the mainland to reinforce security. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit the enclave with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Security forces stand guard as people attempt to cross from the northern Moroccan town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo) Security forces stand guard as people attempt to cross from the northern Moroccan town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

Meanwhile, violence also erupted at the Beni Ansar crossing into Melilla, Spain’s second North African enclave, while local authorities said nine bodies had been recovered in Ceuta and at least 60 migrant deaths were recorded in recent months.

Italian PM Meloni’s response to the mass crossing

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her X post, wrote that the scenes from Ceuta are evidence of the security challenges posed by irregular migration and that this shows the vulnerability of Europe’s borders. Meloni said she had discussed the situation with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. “Italy will not stand by and watch. We are convening the relevant bodies, and following these meetings, we are prepared to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain… On illegal immigration, we will not yield an inch: defending the borders, stopping human traffickers, and ensuring effective repatriations will continue to be the line of this Government,” Meloni wrote.

Le immagini che arrivano da Ceuta sono impressionanti e dimostrano, ancora una volta, che l’immigrazione clandestina fuori controllo rappresenta una minaccia concreta per la sicurezza dei confini europei. Mi sono confrontata con il Ministro dell’Interno Matteo Piantedosi.… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 30, 2026

Political blame game

Opposition People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said that the situation is a national security crisis, while Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticised Madrid’s migration policy.

The Spanish government rejected claims, saying that its recent programme to regularise around 5,00,000 undocumented migrants had caused the surge. Instead, it blamed criminal trafficking networks for exploiting a recent Supreme Court ruling that limits the immediate return of migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla, Reuters reported.