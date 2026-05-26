Extreme heatwave in Europe: Seven dead in France, temperature shatters record in UK

Temperature records are being broken across Europe as the continent swelters in a heatwave, with France reporting at least seven deaths, directly or indirectly due to the heatwave, and the UK breaking a century-old temperature record for the second time in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.
Europe is currently facing a high-octane heat dome, which is a high-pressure system that acts like a lid on a pot, trapping most of the hot air and, thereafter, pushing it downwards, CNN reported. The heat dome could remain in place for several days or weeks and become more severe due to human-caused climate change.
Fatalities and public health warnings in France
Meanwhile, French Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon on Tuesday informed that seven people died in the country, out of which five of them drowned in lakes, rivers or on beaches, Reuters reported.
A 53-year-old runner suffered a heart attack and passed away during a race in Paris on Sunday, and a woman died in Lyon due to heatstroke, The Independent reported, citing local media.
France’s Sports Minister Marina Ferrari on Tuesday announced that some sporting competitions had to be cancelled due to the weather.
“Faced with this unprecedented episode of extreme heat for the month of May, I call on everyone’s vigilance. Avoid any activity during the hottest hours, hydrate regularly, adjust the intensity of your effort, and prioritise activities early in the morning or in the evening,” Ferrari said on social media.
Climate · Explainer
Europe's Killer Heat Dome: Records Shatter, Deaths Mount
France reports 7 dead and the UK breaks a century-old May record twice in 24 hours as a high-pressure heat dome bakes the continent.
Chapter 1: Heat dome hitsChapter 2: France death tollChapter 3: UK recordsChapter 4: The scienceChapter 5: Side-by-sideChapter 6: 72-hour timeline6 chapters
Continent in crisis
Records broken across Europe as heat dome grips continent
Temperature records are being broken across Europe as the continent swelters in a heatwave. France has reported at least seven deaths directly or indirectly linked to the heat, and the UK has broken a century-old temperature record twice in 24 hours.
7
Deaths in France
34.8°C
UK record at Kew Gardens
36°C
France forecast Tuesday
7
Total deaths confirmed
5
Drownings in water bodies
2
Direct heat-related deaths
5 drowning deaths
Victims drowned in lakes, rivers or at beaches as the public sought relief from extreme temperatures, per Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon.
Runner, 53, dies during Paris race
Suffered a heart attack during a race on Sunday.
Woman dies of heatstroke in Lyon
Death attributed directly to heatstroke amid the unprecedented May temperatures.
“
Faced with this unprecedented episode of extreme heat for the month of May, I call on everyone's vigilance. Avoid any activity during the hottest hours, hydrate regularly, adjust the intensity of your effort, and prioritise activities early in the morning or in the evening.
— Marina Ferrari, France Sports Minister
Century-old record falls
Kew Gardens hits 34.8°C, smashing previous mark by 2 degrees
London's Kew Gardens recorded 34.8°C, breaking the earlier May record by 2°C. The UK on Monday faced its hottest May day on record — a century-old benchmark that fell twice within 24 hours. London also recorded a rare "tropical night" with temperatures staying above 20°C overnight.
34.8°
New record at Kew Gardens
+2°C
Above previous May record
20°C+
London 'tropical night' low
The science
A 'lid on a pot' trapping Europe's hot air
A heat dome is a high-pressure system that acts like a lid on a pot, trapping hot air and pushing it back downward. Europe is currently under a high-octane version of this system, per CNN. It could remain in place for several days or weeks — and may become more severe due to human-caused climate change.
High pressure acts as a cap
The system seals heat in place, like a lid on a pot, preventing it from dispersing upward.
Hot air pushed back down
Trapped air is forced downward, compressing and intensifying ground-level temperatures.
Can persist for days or weeks
Unlike a passing heatwave, a heat dome can settle over a region for an extended period.
Climate change makes it worse
Human-caused warming is intensifying these systems, per CNN.
Peak temperature
France
Up to 36°C
Forecast for Tuesday afternoon
United Kingdom
34.8°C
Recorded at Kew Gardens, London
Records broken
France
Hottest May in history
Recorded Monday by national weather service
United Kingdom
Century-old record broken twice
Surpassed twice within 24 hours
Human cost & alerts
France
7 deaths, orange alert
Most of Brittany under orange warning; sporting events cancelled
United Kingdom
Rare 'tropical night'
London overnight temperature stayed above 20°C
Sun, May 24 — Paris
A 53-year-old runner suffers a heart attack and dies during a race in Paris as Europe's heat dome takes hold.
Mon, May 25 — France & UK
Records fall in two countries. France logs its hottest May day in history; the UK breaks a century-old May temperature record.
Mon night, May 25 — London
London experiences a rare 'tropical night' as overnight temperatures fail to drop below 20°C.
Tue morning, May 26 — London
Kew Gardens hits 34.8°C. The century-old UK May record falls for the second time in 24 hours.
Tue, May 26 — France
Death toll rises to 7; orange alert issued. France confirms seven deaths; Meteo France issues an orange warning for most of Brittany with temperatures expected to hit 36°C in the afternoon.
TAGS
Europe heatwaveHeat domeFranceUK weatherClimate changeKew Gardens
Sources: Reuters · CNN · The Independent · Meteo France
The national weather service recorded the hottest day in May in French history on Monday, as the heatwave is expected to continue throughout the week.
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At Kew Gardens in London, the temperature soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius, which broke the earlier record by 2 degrees Celsius.The UK on Monday faced its hottest May day on record.
Severe weather alerts and ‘tropical nights’
In France, an orange-level warning has been issued in most of Brittany, Paris’ weather service Meteo France stated.The weather channel expects temperatures to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon.
London also recorded a rare “tropical night”, which meant that the temperature didn’t plunge below 20 degrees Celsius.
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