Alerts, bans and ancient shelters: How Europe is fighting severe heatwave

Above-average temperatures across the continent this season can contribute to cases of heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke. (AP Photo)

A brutal heatwave swept across most parts of Europe this week, triggering emergency meetings and warnings in France and Germany, respectively, as temperatures soared to historic highs, news agency Reuters reported.

The extreme weather conditions have also strained tourists and residents alike in Italy.

While the weather agency in France has warned these conditions could well persist into the next week, Germany’s weather service has cautioned that a combination of heat and humidity could likely trigger severe thunderstorms, according to Reuters.

France bans alcohol consumption, PM holds meeting

Temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday in a few areas in France, according to the national weather service, Meteo France, which has issued a “red” alert for about a third of the country, the Associated Press reported. Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday, potentially to historic highs, it added.