Alerts, bans and ancient shelters: How Europe is fighting severe heatwave
Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense across Europe, scientists stated, which is likely to also raise the risk of health emergencies and economic disruption during the summer months.
A brutal heatwave swept across most parts of Europe this week, triggering emergency meetings and warnings in France and Germany, respectively, as temperatures soared to historic highs, news agency Reuters reported.
The extreme weather conditions have also strained tourists and residents alike in Italy.
While the weather agency in France has warned these conditions could well persist into the next week, Germany’s weather service has cautioned that a combination of heat and humidity could likely trigger severe thunderstorms, according to Reuters.
France bans alcohol consumption, PM holds meeting
Temperatures are likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday in a few areas in France, according to the national weather service, Meteo France, which has issued a “red” alert for about a third of the country, the Associated Press reported. Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday, potentially to historic highs, it added.
Central and local authorities have announced multiple measures to cope with the soaring temperatures. Primary tourist spots such as the Eiffel Tower and similar venues across Paris have set up misting stations to cool down crowds and minimise health risks.
France on Saturday also announced a ban on consumption of alcohol at the annual Fete de la Musique festival (Music Day) on June 21 in 35 administrative districts, including Paris, that have been placed under a “red” heatwave alert beginning Sunday noon, AP reported.
The government ordered organisers of the events, involving concerts in rave venues, Paris clubs, village squares, to limit alcohol use to “preserve emergency services and allow medics to concentrate on taking care of the most vulnerable,” it quoted.
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The French government has also put emergency services and military forces on wildfire alert. It reinforced wildfire readiness and ordered tightened surveillance of water supplies to the country’s multiple nuclear reactors, according to AP.
Schools will only be shut as a last recourse, the government stated, though end-of-year examinations scheduled for afternoons might be pushed to the following morning, or rearranged, the report mentioned.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu convened a heat crisis meeting on Saturday, in view of what the national weather service referred to as a “widespread, long-lasting and intense” hot spell.
Lecornu ordered his ministers to prepare for better adapting the country to the heatwaves, which otherwise struggles with air-conditioning, “via air conditioning, if necessary”, AP noted.
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Alerts in Germany
As temperatures approached 38 degrees Celsius, Germany announced near-nationwide heat alerts on Sunday.
The country’s DWD weather service has also cautioned about the likelihood of severe thunderstorms due to the combination of heat and humidity in the region, Reuters quoted.
Tourists in Italy grapple with summer heat
Temperatures reaching 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in Italy are transforming tourism in its towns, as visitors queued up under the blazing sun outside the Colosseum in Rome. Many were seen seeking relief in the underground spaces beneath the remains of the Temple of Claudius, the report described.
Meanwhile, in the northern city of Bologna — one of the hottest in the peninsula — people poured water on their faces at the 16th-century Fountain of Neptune and took shelter in the shade of the porticoes, it noted.
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WHO calls for action
More than 200,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes in the past four years, while most of the fatalities were preventable, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Europe office said in June 2026.
With above-average temperatures likely across the continent this season, which can contribute to cases of heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke, the WHO has called for nations and institutions to implement plans to tackle the extreme conditions.
It has suggested plans of opening cooling centres, introducing breaks or flexible shifts that would enable labourers to stay out of the mid-day sun.
Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense across Europe, scientists quoted by Reuters stated, which is likely to also raise the risk of health emergencies and economic disruption during the summer months.
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