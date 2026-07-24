Europe battles wildfires as heatwave forces 30,000 to evacuate across France, Spain

Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from parts of France and Spain as devastating wildfires, because of the heatwave sweeping southern Europe, continue to spread quickly, according to The Guardian. Researchers have warned that soaring temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds are creating dangerous conditions, leading to wildfires. Emergency services are now struggling to contain multiple blazes.

The crisis comes as a severe marine heatwave grips the Mediterranean Sea. Climate researchers warned that “Dantesque” wildfire scenarios cannot be ruled out if extreme weather persists. A marine heatwave is declared when sea surface temperatures reach abnormally high levels.

France has requested assistance from the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism to tackle a major wildfire near its Atlantic coast, where the blaze has forced the evacuation of more than 18,800 people, including thousands of tourists staying at campsites and holiday homes.