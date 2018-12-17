National Lottery Euromillions Results Today: Winning numbers for £68 million jackpot announced

The results of the National Lottery EuroMillions for a prize amount of 68 million pounds are out and the winning numbers are 4, 7, 13, 23, 42 and the Lucky Stars are 1 and 3. The players of the game have to choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two lucky stars from 1 to 12. There is also the option of a lucky dip.

Advertising

The lottery is a huge hit in Europe and is played in nine countries, with two draws a week – on Tuesday and one on Friday. The prize amount reaches into hundreds of millions of pounds in the event of a multiple-rollover, making people overnight millionaires.

According to past history, people of Gloucestershire have cornered the lion’s share of lottery winners. People from the England county have won anything between £30,000 to £61.5 million in the past one year.

The lottery has also left a trail of rags to riches stories. Last year, Gloucester taxi driver Amo Riselli, a father of five, won £24.5 million on the National Lottery Lotto draw.

Euromillions first started in February 2004 and initially was played in the UK, France and Spain. It then extended to Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Portugal.