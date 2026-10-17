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Diplomacy is full of difficult negotiations, tense briefings and high-stakes geopolitical manoeuvres. But at the European Council summit in Brussels, journalists covering the latest developments found themselves facing a crisis of an entirely different kind: a suspected phantom farter.
The mystery unfolded in the European Council press briefing room, where reporters waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were repeatedly subjected to an unpleasant smell. And, according to POLITICO Europe, this was no isolated incident.
Several journalists had reportedly been forced to flee a diplomatic briefing the previous evening after what one correspondent described as an “eye-watering emission”.
The culprit, however, remains unidentified. No suspects have been named and no confession has emerged.
As POLITICO Europe recounted in its live blog covering the EU summit, journalists had been repeatedly forced to contend with the mystery malodour while waiting for Zelenskyy’s briefing.
The correspondent offered a possible explanation for the atmosphere in the room: reporters were running on little more than coffee and the fear of missing out on an important briefing. But even the most dedicated political correspondent has limits, particularly when the air becomes difficult to breathe.
The publication’s suggested solution for the unidentified offender was straightforward: step outside and sort it out before everyone else passes out.
It is advice that seems difficult to dispute, even by the standards of diplomatic protocol.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Friday attended a summit of European Union leaders who share his concerns about Russian aggression and Moscow’s wider plans on the continent. The leaders in Brussels applauded Zelenskyy when he entered the meeting room, vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and urged the U.S. to put pressure on Putin.