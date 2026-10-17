‘Phantom farter’ at EU summit: Zelenskyy briefing turns into stinker

Diplomacy is full of difficult negotiations, tense briefings and high-stakes geopolitical manoeuvres. But at the European Council summit in Brussels, journalists covering the latest developments found themselves facing a crisis of an entirely different kind: a suspected phantom farter.

The mystery unfolded in the European Council press briefing room, where reporters waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were repeatedly subjected to an unpleasant smell. And, according to POLITICO Europe, this was no isolated incident.

Several journalists had reportedly been forced to flee a diplomatic briefing the previous evening after what one correspondent described as an “eye-watering emission”.

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The culprit, however, remains unidentified. No suspects have been named and no confession has emerged.