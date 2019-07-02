Toggle Menu
EU Parliament to elect its president on July 3 in any case: Spokesmanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/eu-parliament-to-elect-its-president-on-july-3-in-any-case-spokesman-5810861/

EU Parliament to elect its president on July 3 in any case: Spokesman

The European Parliament will elect its president on July 3, even if European Union leaders fail to appoint the chair of the EU executive at a summit on Tuesday, a spokesman for the assembly told a news conference.

EU, European Union, European Union Parliament, EU president election, EU president, world news, indian express
“There is no way to modify” the decision to hold the vote on July 3, the spokesman said.

The European Parliament will elect its president on July 3, even if European Union leaders fail to appoint the chair of the EU executive at a summit on Tuesday, a spokesman for the assembly told a news conference.

“There is no way to modify” the decision to hold the vote on July 3, the spokesman said. The Parliament has, however, delayed by a few hours to 2000 GMT on Tuesday the deadline for candidates to submit their applications to participate to the first round of vote on Wednesday.

Many EU leaders have said they would prefer the election of the parliament’s president to follow the appointment of the commission’ chair.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Disappointed Venezuelans lose patience with Guaido as Maduro hangs on
2 Trump says tanks will be on display in Washington for July 4
3 Trump’s trip to Asia: Diplomacy with an exclamation point